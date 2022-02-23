Modus Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 146,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

