Modus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,467. The stock has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.