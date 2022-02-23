Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $61,075.95 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MOH traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $303.93. The company had a trading volume of 225,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,733. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.22 and a 12-month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

