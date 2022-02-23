Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.71. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,038. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.72. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,943,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.