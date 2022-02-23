Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Shares Down 4.3%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67. 76,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 68,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

Monarch Mining Company Profile (TSE:GBAR)

Monarch Mining Corporation operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. Its projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 6.91 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor gold property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 km sq; The McKenzie Break property that consists of 169 mineral claims covering an area of 70.5 square kilometers located in the north of Val-d'Or, Quebec; and Swanson property that include one mineral lease and 127 claims covering a total area of 51.26 square kilometers situated to the northeast of Barraute, Quebec.

