Monavale Hits One Day Volume of $6,378.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $6,378.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $331.74 or 0.00852537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00283713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,139 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.