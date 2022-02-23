MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 600,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 854,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ML. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.
About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
