MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 600,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 854,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ML. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $9,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

