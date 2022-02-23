MONK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,615.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2,615.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005274 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012468 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

