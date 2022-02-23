Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 28,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

