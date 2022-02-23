Mooncoin Market Capitalization Hits $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00283672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

