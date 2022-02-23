Morgan Stanley Acquires 97,826 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Dropbox worth $49,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,380 shares of company stock worth $1,364,675. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

