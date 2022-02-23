Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.40% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $53,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.