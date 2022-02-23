Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.82% of Global X MLP ETF worth $49,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,818,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.