Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 96,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Trimble worth $50,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,909,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 98,847 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,796 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

