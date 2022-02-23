Morgan Stanley Buys 12,354,866 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.41% of Yatsen worth $51,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,992 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

