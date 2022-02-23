Morgan Stanley Buys 22,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

