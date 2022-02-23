Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.26% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 60,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

GIGB stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $55.66.

