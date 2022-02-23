Morgan Stanley Has $51.13 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of A. O. Smith worth $51,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

