Morgan Stanley Has $51.26 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.88% of AudioCodes worth $51,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AUDC stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $900.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

