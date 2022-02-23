Morgan Stanley Has $51.28 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Floor & Decor worth $51,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE FND opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

