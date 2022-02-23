Morgan Stanley Has $51.48 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $51,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day moving average of $166.35. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

