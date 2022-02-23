Morgan Stanley Has $54.39 Million Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.39% of Zogenix worth $54,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zogenix by 279.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Zogenix by 60.5% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 490,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.