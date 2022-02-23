Morgan Stanley Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $277.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $215.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day moving average is $283.13. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $21,120,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.