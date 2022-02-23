Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Daqo New Energy worth $56,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

NYSE:DQ opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

