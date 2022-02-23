Morgan Stanley Sells 105,995 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 770,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,995 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Digital Turbine worth $52,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

