Morgan Stanley Sells 225,987 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.18% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $50,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 351,334 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after purchasing an additional 519,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 276,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94,888 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

