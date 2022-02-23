Morgan Stanley Sells 3,156 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of AutoNation worth $53,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.