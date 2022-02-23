Morgan Stanley Sells 317,356 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $53,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

PSXP stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 41.90%. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

