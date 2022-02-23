Morgan Stanley Sells 448,552 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 448,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of People’s United Financial worth $50,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.