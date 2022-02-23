Morgan Stanley Trims Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price to €43.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF stock remained flat at $$37.44 during trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.