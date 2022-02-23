Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of NVR worth $53,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 33.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,780,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,792.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,452.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,242.23. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

