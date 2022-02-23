Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,688,933.15 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,819 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.85, for a total value of $2,688,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.55. 107,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,117. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.87 and a 200 day moving average of $294.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

