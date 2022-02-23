Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.48 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $233,135.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

