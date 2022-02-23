MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.43

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $883.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.