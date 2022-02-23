Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Shares Down 1.1%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.66. 4,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, reduced their price objective on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

