Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Shares Down 1.1%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.66. 4,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, reduced their price objective on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.
About Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
