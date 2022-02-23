MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.28

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.28 and last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 4761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

