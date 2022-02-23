MT. Carmel Public Utility Co Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTC:MCPB)

MT. Carmel Public Utility Co (OTC:MCPB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

MCPB opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26. MT. Carmel Public Utility has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

