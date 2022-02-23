MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Purchases C$50,725.00 in Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY stock traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,701. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$50.14 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.85.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTY. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.