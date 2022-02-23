MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Purchases C$50,725.00 in Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.
MTY stock traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,701. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$50.14 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.
About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
