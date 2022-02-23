Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €325.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($380.68) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

