Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €258.90 ($294.20) and last traded at €257.45 ($292.56). 740,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €257.20 ($292.27).
The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €266.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €253.88.
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)
