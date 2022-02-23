My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $2.99 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $748,656.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06985718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.09 or 1.00261966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050169 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

