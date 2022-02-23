Myriad Reaches 1-Day Volume of $89.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $927,245.80 and $89.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,034,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

