Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Nabox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $4.70 million and $1.51 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nabox has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.52 or 0.06920998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.57 or 0.99798624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,007,165,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars.

