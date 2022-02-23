NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NC stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.91. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.
NC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NACCO Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
