NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NC stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.91. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

NC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NACCO Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

