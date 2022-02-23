Nano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40.93 Million (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Nano has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $217.42 million and $40.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013423 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

