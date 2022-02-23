Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Stock Price Up 44,344.4%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS) rose 44,344.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.72). Approximately 72,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,171,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.69.

Napster Group Company Profile (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

