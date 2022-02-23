Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 208 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $24,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $8.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.43. 9,414,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,562. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

