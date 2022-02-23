National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,788 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.41 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

