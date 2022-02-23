National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

