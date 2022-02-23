National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading 1.8% Higher

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.07. 1,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Bank of Greece in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.75) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.